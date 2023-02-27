Skip to content
WGMD Picture of the Day
February 27, 2023
Mari Lou
ML – Driving to work one day I was behind this truck hauling a porta-potty. As we moved along a little wisp of TP was peeking out the bottom of the door – but then started to stream out from the wind getting longer and longer as the truck continued on down Harmons Hill Road. Sure made for an interesting drive….
