WGMD Radio Flea Market 02-27-21

Janice – 302-856-3639

– 1995 24 ft Enclosed trailer w/ new tires … Good shape.. 2yr tag.. drawers and racks inside – $3900

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Lots of fishing poles and Misc fishing stuff for trade or sale

Ron – 410-430-7882

– 4 pipe wrenches – $25 for all

– Desk heater – $10

– Radiator heater – $20

Jim – 443-614-7968

– Men’s 30 inch Diamond back century bike – $45

Mike – 443-880-3707

– Old Troybuilt riding mower needs work best offer

Stan – 779-875-7855

– Taylor made golf clubs ( 4i, 5i,6i, Pitching wedge & Odyssey putter ) – $40

Dominic – 302-541-0530

– 2002 Toyota tundra 4×4 116000 miles silver with cap – $7500

Tom – 302-249-6645

– Martin Acoustic special D Guitar New – $800

– Martin HD28 VTS Guitar Brand new – $2400

– 2006 Fender Telecaster Brand new – $1100

Jim – 301-514-3736

– 2001 Harley Davidson Electraglide w/ sidecar, Police model, 1 owner – $8500

Charles – 443-310-0686

– Oak entertainment Cabinet – $100

– 19inch Samsung TV – $25

Ron – 609-790-4370

– 4×5 Landscape trailer 2 year tag – $350

– 26inch Huffy bike – $80

– Two bike hitch – $80

Buck – 301-758-9885

– Large crab/lobster 3 stage steam pot – like new – $50

– 1978 ‘Made in Russia’ Spear fishing kit w/ leather case – $35

– Large stop sign – $35

Jim – 302-236-3372

– Self propelled Troybuilt rototiller needs work – FREE

Melva – 302-236-8242

– Full size four post Cherry bed w/ mattress and box spring – $100