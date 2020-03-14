WGMD Radio Flea Market 03-14-20

Gary – 302-542-8002

– 50 inch Samsung HD TV with wall mount – $75

– 1998 Honda civic NEW paint – $2500

– 2002 Toyota Sienna Mini Van – $2500

Stan – 302-684-3966

– 2 Heavy duty trailer hitches one adjustable one not adjustable with torsion Bar – $250

– 3 sets of Yakama Car rack canoe saddles – $300 for all

Bob – 302-519-5717

– Selmer bass clarinet – $700

– N Gauge Train Layout – $800

– 3 Radio controlled airplanes – prices from $300 to $400

Tom – 302-864-3055

– 13 inch HP monitor, HP Keyboard, Generic Mouse – $25 for all

Ron – 410-430-7882

– White patio table and four chairs – $25

– Trolling rods – $50 and up

– Spinning rods – $20 and up

Matthew – 302-841-1424

– 2016 Cargo Craft Trailer – $2800

– 2018 Homesteader Vnose Trailer – $2200

– Bravo Vnose Trailer – $2900

Mark – 302-519-0036

– 20inch Husqvarna Mower with bag – $100

Robert – 410-251-0576

– 19ft Chincoteague boat with trailer – $1500

Ron – 609-790-4370

– Pazload 16 penny nail gun – $100

– Tow bar Roadmaster sterling – $500

Don – 302-542-3738

– 1996 Chevy pickup – lots of new stuff – $5500

Dave – 302-228-9237

– Swimming pool propane Heater – Teledyne Laars Series 2 – Model ESG – FREE

– Baldwin Howard Piano – Upright – Best Offer