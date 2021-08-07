WGMD Radio Flea Market 08-7-21
Patty – 302-253-8030
– Jim (the guy that Patty gave trailer to) give Patty a call to pick up Trailer
Lynnwood – 302-339-2092
– 50 Gallon Jack Daniels Barrels – $200
Tom – 302-463-3657
– 24ft Warner extension ladder – $150
– Motorcycle License #6070 – $500
David – 302-858-5006
– XL Wilson Leather Motorcycle jacket and chaps – $175 obo
Misty – 410-829-1507
– LOOKING FOR: A rental up to $900 a month
Bobbi – 302-227-8658
– Schwinn Pro Trainer 105 – $125
Ron – 410-430-7882
– LOOKING FOR: A john boat
– 3 Scythes – $25 each
– Ford Jubilee Tractor doesn’t run – $1000 obo
Keith – 302-542-6074
– 18ft Rough Neck Boat w motor and Trailer – $4100
– Brand new Kayak – Best offer
– Rods and reels – ask for prices
Ray – 443-859-3330
– 4 drawer Fire proof File cabinet Safe – $300
– 4 chrome Chevrolet corvette wheels – $200
– 300 sq, ft. Brand new never installed carpet – $275
Bob – 302-947-2882
-Stainless Steel framed display Cabinet, 28×28, 4ft high, 3 shelves – $300
Dale – 302-228-5984
– Unopened 6pack of billy beer – $30
– Unopened 6 pack of JR Ewing beer – $10
– Pennsylvania Railroad Shovel – $30
Matthew – 302-841-1424
– Very Heavy Field and Stream Pro series gun safe – $800
Pat – 302-265-5002
– 1980 Bo se 301 Speakers – $150 obo
Tim – 302-500-2801
– 2008 Ridley motorcycle, Chopper, 3500 miles, Mint – $10,000
Ron – 609-790-4370
– Yakima Bike hitch – $100
– Trek bike – $150