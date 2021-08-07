WGMD Radio Flea Market 08-7-21

Patty – 302-253-8030

– Jim (the guy that Patty gave trailer to) give Patty a call to pick up Trailer

Lynnwood – 302-339-2092

– 50 Gallon Jack Daniels Barrels – $200

Tom – 302-463-3657

– 24ft Warner extension ladder – $150

– Motorcycle License #6070 – $500

David – 302-858-5006

– XL Wilson Leather Motorcycle jacket and chaps – $175 obo

Misty – 410-829-1507

– LOOKING FOR: A rental up to $900 a month

Bobbi – 302-227-8658

– Schwinn Pro Trainer 105 – $125

Ron – 410-430-7882

– LOOKING FOR: A john boat

– 3 Scythes – $25 each

– Ford Jubilee Tractor doesn’t run – $1000 obo

Keith – 302-542-6074

– 18ft Rough Neck Boat w motor and Trailer – $4100

– Brand new Kayak – Best offer

– Rods and reels – ask for prices

Ray – 443-859-3330

– 4 drawer Fire proof File cabinet Safe – $300

– 4 chrome Chevrolet corvette wheels – $200

– 300 sq, ft. Brand new never installed carpet – $275

Bob – 302-947-2882

-Stainless Steel framed display Cabinet, 28×28, 4ft high, 3 shelves – $300

Dale – 302-228-5984

– Unopened 6pack of billy beer – $30

– Unopened 6 pack of JR Ewing beer – $10

– Pennsylvania Railroad Shovel – $30

Matthew – 302-841-1424

– Very Heavy Field and Stream Pro series gun safe – $800

Pat – 302-265-5002

– 1980 Bo se 301 Speakers – $150 obo

Tim – 302-500-2801

– 2008 Ridley motorcycle, Chopper, 3500 miles, Mint – $10,000

Ron – 609-790-4370

– Yakima Bike hitch – $100

– Trek bike – $150