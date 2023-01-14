WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-14-23

John 302-226-5555

– LOOKING FOR: Metal hand cart

– Two Slice toaster $10

Don – 302-945-1665

– Red head, stocking foot, size 10-12 chest waders $30

Shannon – 301-801-6025

– Metal king size bed frame – $100

– Walnut dresser, marble top, brass hardware – $100

John – 302-212-5413

– Antique model 76 marine compass, new in box – $40

– Slime 26in inner tube with schrader valve – $10

Elaine – 302-684-4444

– LOOKING FOR: Shiny finish wall board

Al – 410-865-9105

– Hoyt Torrex XT Compound Bow, 2021 – $500

Keith – 302-542-6075

– Oak table – ask for price

– Oak dresser – ask for price

– Fishing poles – ask for prices

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Troy 6.5 hp power washer, 10 year old – Make offer

– Handmade antique tools – make offer

Mandi – 443-523-6573

– Hoyt 40lb compound bow – included arrows, stand and auto release – $250

Ellie – 443-939-7900

– Egyptian style art – there are 2 lamps – all ‘like new condition’ – $500 for all or best offer on single pieces

– Love seat sofa, excellent condition – $100 obo

– Mahogany coffee and end table, excellent condition – $100 for both obo

Frank – 302-545-3700

– Crane undercut saw – ask for price

– Radiator Sander – ask for price

-15″ floor buffer/sander – ask for price

AL – 443-786-6424

– LOOKING FOR: All types of car license plates

Alissa – 302-278-8468

– 10′ x 12′ shed you must haul – $750

– Childrens size 8, black, Ugz boots – $50

– Childrens size 9, black, Doc Martin boots – $50