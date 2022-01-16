WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-15-22
Gary – 302-542-8002
– LOOKING FOR: Old used bar bell weight plates
Charles – 302-945-3753
– Double wide oak dresser and Double decker Oak dresser – $300 both
– Two lamps oak and glass base 20″ high – $30 both
– Large wall mirror – $20
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Original Wood Flexible Flyer Sled Good condition – $100 obo
– Two brand new (Mint)Superman comics titles “Doomsday” & “Death of Superman” – $25
Dom – 267-893-0118
– 2 rugs – Beach themed – 10×4 – $225 / Beach themed – 10×8 – $150
Chris – 717-278-3104
– Grey cloth recliner – $90
– Cream color Cloth couch with recliners at the ends – $200
– Glass top coffee Table with matching end tables – $80
John – 302-396-1734
– 30 Snow babies – $300 all
– Simply Safe Security System – $350
– Black and Decker Proplan Convection air fryer – $100
Bob – 302-542-4804
– Lift chair recliner, good condition – $300
Susan – 302-396-8508
– 2 Orange toboggan Sleds – $10 each
– 2 purple round sleds – $5 each
– Pink afghan – $35
Tim – 302-399-9409
– LOOKING FOR: Old silver dollars
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– 5 piece wrought iron fireplace set – $65
– Lea 6 Drawer Bureau $130 & 3 drawer bureau – $100
– Lasko Ceramic Electric Heater – $55
John – 302-448-5860
– LOOKING FOR: 17 inch rims for ’19’20 ’21 Ford ranger
– 2 Snow tires studded Ford P235 75 R15 – $100 both
Don – 443-664-8768
– Quantum 600 Power chair, front and rear controls – $1000
Bruce – 302-542-4464
– LOOKING FOR: Used work van