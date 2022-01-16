WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-15-22

Gary – 302-542-8002

– LOOKING FOR: Old used bar bell weight plates

Charles – 302-945-3753

– Double wide oak dresser and Double decker Oak dresser – $300 both

– Two lamps oak and glass base 20″ high – $30 both

– Large wall mirror – $20

Vicky – 302-645-2790

– Original Wood Flexible Flyer Sled Good condition – $100 obo

– Two brand new (Mint)Superman comics titles “Doomsday” & “Death of Superman” – $25

Dom – 267-893-0118

– 2 rugs – Beach themed – 10×4 – $225 / Beach themed – 10×8 – $150

Chris – 717-278-3104

– Grey cloth recliner – $90

– Cream color Cloth couch with recliners at the ends – $200

– Glass top coffee Table with matching end tables – $80

John – 302-396-1734

– 30 Snow babies – $300 all

– Simply Safe Security System – $350

– Black and Decker Proplan Convection air fryer – $100

Bob – 302-542-4804

– Lift chair recliner, good condition – $300

Susan – 302-396-8508

– 2 Orange toboggan Sleds – $10 each

– 2 purple round sleds – $5 each

– Pink afghan – $35

Tim – 302-399-9409

– LOOKING FOR: Old silver dollars

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– 5 piece wrought iron fireplace set – $65

– Lea 6 Drawer Bureau $130 & 3 drawer bureau – $100

– Lasko Ceramic Electric Heater – $55

John – 302-448-5860

– LOOKING FOR: 17 inch rims for ’19’20 ’21 Ford ranger

– 2 Snow tires studded Ford P235 75 R15 – $100 both

Don – 443-664-8768

– Quantum 600 Power chair, front and rear controls – $1000

Bruce – 302-542-4464

– LOOKING FOR: Used work van