WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-16-21

Vi – 302-249-2646

– Wanted: (4) Skip cards that go with Phase 10 Twist game

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Wanted: old fishing tackle

Jim – 443-614-7968

– Diamondback Century Men’s 10-speed (18.5″ Medium-sized) – $50

Steve – 410-441-1712

– (2) large Rubbermaid outdoor storage “sheds” – $20 EACH

6′ tall by 4′ wide 2′ deep

4′ wide by 4′ high by 3′ deep

Steve – 443-235-0824

– Wanted: Wood stove (plate steel)

Ron – 410-430-7882

– (2) office desk chairs – $20 each

– Wanted: used fishing and hunting tackle

Bob – 443-397-8097

– New Motorola Moto-E cell phone 6.2″ screen, brand new in box with charger – $100

Eric – 302-947-1872

– 2002 Mercury Sable – $150

– 1996 Chevy Cavalier (blown head gasket) – $150

Wayne – 302-745-2243

– FREE: wooden pallets

Hal – 410-202-6857

– 2 riding Craftsman and John Deere lawnmowers (need work) – $250 for both

Ray – 302-470-1525

– Free-loading presses w/primers, etc. – price negotiable

– Cords of firewood – $150 plus delivery