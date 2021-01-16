WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-16-21

Vi – 302-249-2646
– Wanted: (4) Skip cards that go with Phase 10 Twist game
Keith – 302-542-6074
– Wanted: old fishing tackle
Jim – 443-614-7968
– Diamondback Century Men’s 10-speed (18.5″ Medium-sized) – $50
Steve – 410-441-1712
– (2) large Rubbermaid outdoor storage “sheds” – $20 EACH
6′ tall by 4′ wide 2′ deep
4′ wide by 4′ high by 3′ deep
Steve – 443-235-0824
– Wanted: Wood stove (plate steel)
Ron – 410-430-7882
– (2) office desk chairs – $20 each
– Wanted: used fishing and hunting tackle
Bob – 443-397-8097
– New Motorola Moto-E cell phone 6.2″ screen, brand new in box with charger – $100
Eric – 302-947-1872
– 2002 Mercury Sable – $150
– 1996 Chevy Cavalier (blown head gasket) – $150
Wayne – 302-745-2243
– FREE: wooden pallets
Hal – 410-202-6857
– 2 riding Craftsman and John Deere lawnmowers (need work) – $250 for both
Ray – 302-470-1525
– Free-loading presses w/primers, etc. – price negotiable
– Cords of firewood – $150 plus delivery