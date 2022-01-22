WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-22-22
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Original Wood Flexible Flyer Sled, Good condition – $100 obo
– Picture post card collection, 70 years in the works – $100
– Two brand new (Mint) Superman comics titles “Doomsday” & “Death of Superman” – $25 each
Helen – 610-717-7559
– Oak Roll Top desk – $300
– Black Dresser – $300
– Men’s tall Dresser – $300
Rich – 443-591-4971
– Craftsman Electric start snowblower – $100
Fonda – 302-945-4961
– Two burn barrels – $20 a piece
Susan – 302-396-8508
– 2 Orange toboggan Sleds – $10 each
– 2 purple round sleds – $6 each
– Pink afghan – $35
Matthew – 302-841-1424
– 2009 Black Mazda CX7 Grand touring edition, 30000 miles – $6000
Ray – 443-859-3330
– 325 Sq Ft new grey and white carpet – $200
– Fireproof file cabinet Safe – $200
– 1997 Harley Davidson Heritage soft tail springer, 35000 miles – $8000
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Downhill skis Soloman w/ Marker bindings & Ventri poles – $35 obo
– Cross Country skis Rossignal w/ skylom bindings – $30 obo
Kathy – 302-745-0000
– Harley Davidson Heritage soft tail springer Accent light with sound – $95