WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-22-22

January 22, 2022/Mari Lou

Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Original Wood Flexible Flyer Sled, Good condition – $100 obo
– Picture post card collection, 70 years in the works – $100
– Two brand new (Mint) Superman comics titles “Doomsday” & “Death of Superman” – $25 each

Helen – 610-717-7559
– Oak Roll Top desk – $300
– Black Dresser – $300
– Men’s tall Dresser – $300

                                                                           Black Dresser 2 / Men’s tall Dresser / Oak Roll Top desk

Rich – 443-591-4971
– Craftsman Electric start snowblower – $100

                 Craftsman electric start Snowblower, 20 inch wide cut, 2 stage

Fonda – 302-945-4961
– Two burn barrels – $20 a piece

Susan – 302-396-8508
– 2 Orange toboggan Sleds – $10 each
– 2 purple round sleds – $6 each
– Pink afghan – $35

Matthew – 302-841-1424
– 2009 Black Mazda CX7 Grand touring edition, 30000 miles – $6000

2009 Mazda CX7 Grand Touring, 2.3L 4 Cyl Engine, Brilliant Black Exterior, Two Tone Black and Sand Leather Interior, Roughly 131k Miles, Power Everything (Windows, Doors, Seats, Mirrors), Cruise Control, Moon Roof, Keyless Entry, Newer Tires, Tagged for Two Years with Clean Delaware Title

Ray – 443-859-3330
– 325 Sq Ft new grey and white carpet – $200
– Fireproof file cabinet Safe – $200
– 1997 Harley Davidson Heritage soft tail springer, 35000 miles – $8000

Paula – 215-539-1645
– Downhill skis Soloman w/ Marker bindings & Ventri poles – $35 obo
– Cross Country skis Rossignal w/ skylom bindings – $30 obo

Kathy – 302-745-0000
– Harley Davidson Heritage soft tail springer Accent light with sound – $95

 

