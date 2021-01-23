WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-23-21

Bob – 410-461-4640
FREE: Nordic Trak exerciser
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Lampshade for a large table lamp white flared – $20
– Men’s leather western boots size 14D – $20
– Ladies London Fog raincoat with zip-in liner, size 20, olive green – $25
Ron – 410-430-7882
FREE: wooden crate furniture sofa, loveseat, and chair
– John Moll framed picture of geese dedicated to Roger CV Morton – $50
– Assorted nautical prints (call for info)
Keith – 302-542-6074
– Jeep square campsite Fire Pit – $40
Diane – 302-629-4336 FOUND!
Wanted: Lift chair for a 225 lb. person
Dale – 302-228-5984
– Kentucky Derby glasses (1964 forward) – $10 apiece
Louis – 215-900-6291
– Salesman’s case of Cutco knives – $100
– Crown Ming 2-piece china set rose design – $20
Wayne – 443-962-3619
– Hurricane lamp 27″ high, hand-painted flowers – $125
– 2 Terry Redlin framed prints 9 x 13 – $100 for both
– Square fire pit – $50
Doug – 302-542-9500
– Burn barrels 55-gallon steel drums – $30
– Medium pet crate – $40
Dorothy – 302-541-4264
– Barely-used Sealy king size mattress with 2 remotes – $500
– 3 floor lamps – $15 apiece
– Complete set of stemware (martini and water) – $20
Paula – 215-539-1645
– NEW free-standing home air filter – $35
– Chandelier w/6 candlelites – $19
– Pair of cross country skis – $35