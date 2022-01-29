WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-29-22

Susan – 302-396-8508

– 2 Orange toboggan sleds – $10 each

– 2 purple round sleds – $6 each

– Pink afghan – $35

Sandra – 302-855-0691

– DVD player and DVDs – $25 obo

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– Lea 6 Drawer Bureau – $130 & 3 drawer bureau – $100

– Lasko Ceramic Electric Heater – $55

– Size 10 muck and size 7 mucks boots – $150 each

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Will Snowblow for you

– Firewood – ask for price

– Lots of other stuff – ask for info

Ray – 443-859-3330

– Looking for someone to shovel driveway

– 1997 Harley Davidson Heritage soft tail springer 35000 miles – ask for price

– Fireproof file cabinet Safe – $200