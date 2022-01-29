WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-29-22
January 29, 2022/
Susan – 302-396-8508
– 2 Orange toboggan sleds – $10 each
– 2 purple round sleds – $6 each
– Pink afghan – $35
Sandra – 302-855-0691
– DVD player and DVDs – $25 obo
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– Lea 6 Drawer Bureau – $130 & 3 drawer bureau – $100
– Lasko Ceramic Electric Heater – $55
– Size 10 muck and size 7 mucks boots – $150 each
Keith – 302-542-6074
– Will Snowblow for you
– Firewood – ask for price
– Lots of other stuff – ask for info
Ray – 443-859-3330
– Looking for someone to shovel driveway
– 1997 Harley Davidson Heritage soft tail springer 35000 miles – ask for price
– Fireproof file cabinet Safe – $200