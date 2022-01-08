WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-8-22
Lenny – 347-563-3862
– FREE: White Ge electric stove and over counter microwave
Harry – 302-727-8086
– 2 – 10 Battle series Surf rods with braided line, Brand new – $90 a piece
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Hoover lite supreme vacuum – $20
– Pink Afghan – $35
– 2 bags of almonds – $10
Gary – 302-542-8002
– LOOKING FOR: Old used bar bell weight plates
Cheryl – 302-344-6366
– 13 Piece Beachy Dining room set – $999
– King size Beachy bedroom set, NO MATTRESS – $999
– Grey Electric sofa, BRAND NEW – $1375
John – 302-212-5413
– Airguide Model 76 Marine compass, (1960s) New in box – $60
– Wilson Hyper Speed Driver & 8 other left hand clubs – $40
Dave – 302-698-7861
– 4 dining room Mediterranean chairs – $400
– 3 Portable steel dog cages – one large, two smaller – $50 all
– 3 Bar stools with backs – $50 all
Ed – 302-864-7163
– SimplySafe security, system never used – $500
– Amazon Echo Dot, new in box – $50
– Black and Decker Convection and air-fryer, over $70 New in box
Loretta – 443-553-5285
– Helley Hanson Skagen Off Shore XL Women’s Jacket – $200
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Original Wood Flyer Sled, Good condition – $100 obo
– Picture post card collection 70 years in the works – $100
– Pipe rack and Humidor with map of world – $50
Dom – 267-893-0118
– 2 Beach-themed rugs – Spectrum Lake – 10×14 – $250 / Tweedy – 10×8 – $175
Charles – 302-945-3753
– Double wide oak dresser and Double decker Oak dresser – $300 both
– Two lamps, oak and glass base, 20″ high – $30 both
– Large wall mirror – $20
John 302-448-5860
– LOOKING FOR: 17 inch rims for ’19 ’20 ’21 Ford ranger
– 2 Snow tires, studded, Ford P235 75 R15 – $100 both