WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-9-21

Bob – 443-397-8097
– Motorola Moto-E, 6.2 screen – $100
Frank – 302-535-5349
– 2009 Nissan Altima, automatic, charcoal gray w/sunroof, leather seats, Bose radio, 112,000 miles – $4800
Jim – 443-614-7968
– 4.5 foot solid maple dining room table w/2 extensions and 4 chairs – $150 or best offer
Vickie – 302-645-2790
– Box of assorted dishes (Limoges and Lenox) – $75
– King-size quilt – light blue w/starfish plus 3 shams – $40
– NEW Cook Essentials 6-qt electric pressure cooker – $40
Matt – 443-257-9594
– 28 fishing rod holders – $40
– (3) 24″ modern bedroom vanities (white w/chrome handles) – $100 apiece
Sandra – 302-398-3112
– FREE: Western paperback books
Steve – 302-522-5522
– Maple dining room set – hutch (79″ x84″ x 19″ deep), 3 chairs, table (70″ long w/2 15″ leaves) – $250
Buck – 301-758-9885
– Pachinko machine – $50
– Big game fish net (handle is 6ft long) – $45
Dennis – 570-706-6653
– Slightly used Total Gym Fit – $500
Barry – 302-448-5156
– Set of RARE 1953 Avanti hubcaps – $400
Michelle – 302-841-5441
– NEW shed, 10×20′ w/built-in shelves, w/electrical outlets, completely conditioned – $6500