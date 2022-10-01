WGMD Radio Flea Market 10-01-22
Jeff – 215-206-7140
– Custom-built Harley Trike – call for info and price
– 2015 Suburban or Silverado, driver side headlight assembly – $250 obo
– Oak dining room set with table, four chairs and china closet – $250 obo
Patty – 302-745-8978
– Grey wood dining set with four chairs – $250
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– Lasko electric heater – $55
– 2 pair arctic muck boots – M 10 (w 11) and M 7 (w 8) – $150 each
– Silhouette blind fits door – $200
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Laundry Cart with 2 bags – $12
– New Farberware coffee maker – $50
– 2 9-inch Cornflower pie plates – $10 each
Phil – 302-542-3997
– Wabash drop-leaf table – $200 obo
Rick – 443-235-7621
– 50-gallon gas water heater – $500
– Maytag gas dryer – $200 obo
David – 302-858-5006
– LOOKING FOR: Barney stuffed animals or books
Marsha – 302-381-7250
– LOOKING FOR: Gas powered golf cart
Matthew – 302-841-1424
– Dual bevel compound sliding miter saw with stand – $250
Pat – 321-258-2738
– Roadmaster bike, 18 speed – $35
– Lots of Barbie stuff – ask for price
– 2 Toy Nerf guns, new in box – $15 each
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– LOOKING FOR: Rollator with all terrain wheels
– LOOKING FOR: Metal box for legal documents
– Women’s size 20, London Fog, green rain coat – $20
Shelly – 302-856-6756
– Gas dryer – $546
– 46-inch analog TV with stand – $50 obo
Keith – 443-783-3753
– Puddle tractor – $300 obo
– Power washer – $50
Dwayne – 443-783-3753
– Jogging Stroller for two (connect to back of bike too) – $100