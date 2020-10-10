WGMD Radio Flea Market 10-10-20

Jackson – 302-727-6479
FOUND: Official Vietnam Vet hat with 1967 pin found near old KMart parking lot
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Toro leaf blower w/vacuum – $40
– Pair of men’s western boots size 14 wide brown – $25
– Pair of tabletop fountains w/pump – $12/each
Mike – 443-880-3707
– Small pine trees (you have to take down)
Joe – 443-463-0659
– 4 stroke 3 hp motor for boat – $500
– Ice eater – $300
Tootie – 302-236-0917
– Hess toy trucks (1990 thru 2012) – $18/apiece
Joel – 302-245-4384
– 4 metal patio chairs – $10/apiece
Jean – 443-547-5142
– Yamaha digital keyboard w/stand and chair – $250