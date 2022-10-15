WGMD Radio Flea Market 10-15-22
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Kodak 440 slide projector – Make offer
– 200 year old dish and dinnerware holder – make offer
– Antique tools and regular tools – make offer
Ronnie – 862-268-5791
– Electric bike, hardly used – $1100
Al – 410-865-9165
– LOOKING FOR: A plumber and drywall installer
Lou – 301-928-6455
– Queen size sleeper sofa (will deliver local) – $250
David – 302-858-5006
– LOOKING FOR: Barney stuffed animals or books
Doug – 302-396-3268
– Whirlpool washer and dryer, good condition – $195
– Bissell Carpet cleaner – $95
– Pair of dog training cages, 1 small, 1 large – $125 both
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Bissell Vacuum – $25
– Eureka Upright Vacuum – $25
– Vicky’s men’s jacket – $35
Lee – 302-228-0981
– Wrought iron picnic table and four chairs – $250
– Wrought iron ice cream parlor and two chairs – $150
– Cast iron flower pot holder – $135
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– TI/99A Complete computer system – $100 or best offer
– Picture postcard collection, foreign and domestic – $100 or best offer
– Collection of Beams Choice Bottles – $5 each
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– 2 pair Arctic Muck boots, M 10 (w 11) and M 7 (w 8) – $150 each
– 4 oak folding tables with stand – $50
– 2 windows 40.5 inch width x 41.5 inch high – $50 each
Tony – 240-549-9690
– LOOKING FOR: A Total gym
Keith – 302-542-6074
– Salamander Heater – ask for price
– Lots of lumber – Ask for price
– Meat grinder – ask for price
– LOOKING FOR: Fishing and hunting stuff
Sam – 302-222-2577
– 30ft by 40ft Green House – $3000
John – 301-526-0065
– Yamaha Jet Ski effect HO Cruiser – $10000
Mike – 443-610-1236
– Schwinn Y-shaped Bike seat – $10
Ron – 302-217-2425
– 2009 Harley Davidson Light motorcycle tow trailer – $240
– 2008 Statesman Roto tiller – $225