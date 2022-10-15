WGMD Radio Flea Market 10-15-22

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Kodak 440 slide projector – Make offer

– 200 year old dish and dinnerware holder – make offer

– Antique tools and regular tools – make offer

Ronnie – 862-268-5791

– Electric bike, hardly used – $1100

Al – 410-865-9165

– LOOKING FOR: A plumber and drywall installer

Lou – 301-928-6455

– Queen size sleeper sofa (will deliver local) – $250

David – 302-858-5006

– LOOKING FOR: Barney stuffed animals or books

Doug – 302-396-3268

– Whirlpool washer and dryer, good condition – $195

– Bissell Carpet cleaner – $95

– Pair of dog training cages, 1 small, 1 large – $125 both

Susan – 302-396-8508

– Bissell Vacuum – $25

– Eureka Upright Vacuum – $25

– Vicky’s men’s jacket – $35

Lee – 302-228-0981

– Wrought iron picnic table and four chairs – $250

– Wrought iron ice cream parlor and two chairs – $150

– Cast iron flower pot holder – $135

Vicky – 302-645-2790

– TI/99A Complete computer system – $100 or best offer

– Picture postcard collection, foreign and domestic – $100 or best offer

– Collection of Beams Choice Bottles – $5 each

Brenda – 302-381-6193

– 2 pair Arctic Muck boots, M 10 (w 11) and M 7 (w 8) – $150 each

– 4 oak folding tables with stand – $50

– 2 windows 40.5 inch width x 41.5 inch high – $50 each

Tony – 240-549-9690

– LOOKING FOR: A Total gym

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Salamander Heater – ask for price

– Lots of lumber – Ask for price

– Meat grinder – ask for price

– LOOKING FOR: Fishing and hunting stuff

Sam – 302-222-2577

– 30ft by 40ft Green House – $3000

John – 301-526-0065

– Yamaha Jet Ski effect HO Cruiser – $10000

Mike – 443-610-1236

– Schwinn Y-shaped Bike seat – $10

Ron – 302-217-2425

– 2009 Harley Davidson Light motorcycle tow trailer – $240

– 2008 Statesman Roto tiller – $225