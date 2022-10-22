WGMD Radio Flea Market 10-22-22

Craig – 302-629-6199

– LOOKING FOR: Used Scoot Coop 50 or 150 cc

Frank – 302-545-2700

– Commercial buffer with plate – $450

– Undercut saw – $150

Ron – 302-217-2425

– 2009 Harley Davidson Light motorcycle tow trailer – $240

– 2008 Statesman Roto tiller – $225

– Four antique wagon wheels – $150 for all

John – 302-212-5413

– Antique violin with case and bow – $400

– Antique model 76 marine compass, new in box – $40

Susan – 302-396-8508

– Variable speed buffer with accessories – $75

– 2 vacuums – Eureka stand-up and a Bissell – $25

– New Farberware electric coffee pot – $50

Vicky – 302-645-2790

– TI/99A Complete computer system – $100 or best offer

– Picture postcard collection, foreign and domestic – $100 or best offer

– Collection of Beams Choice Bottles – $5 each

David – 302-858-5006

– LOOKING FOR: Barney stuffed animals or books

Greg – 302-423-1079

– Peerless LP gas boiler, needs blower – $850

Terry – 302-579-6406

– LOOKING FOR: Police scanner