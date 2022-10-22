WGMD Radio Flea Market 10-22-22
Craig – 302-629-6199
– LOOKING FOR: Used Scoot Coop 50 or 150 cc
Frank – 302-545-2700
– Commercial buffer with plate – $450
– Undercut saw – $150
Ron – 302-217-2425
– 2009 Harley Davidson Light motorcycle tow trailer – $240
– 2008 Statesman Roto tiller – $225
– Four antique wagon wheels – $150 for all
John – 302-212-5413
– Antique violin with case and bow – $400
– Antique model 76 marine compass, new in box – $40
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Variable speed buffer with accessories – $75
– 2 vacuums – Eureka stand-up and a Bissell – $25
– New Farberware electric coffee pot – $50
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– TI/99A Complete computer system – $100 or best offer
– Picture postcard collection, foreign and domestic – $100 or best offer
– Collection of Beams Choice Bottles – $5 each
David – 302-858-5006
– LOOKING FOR: Barney stuffed animals or books
Greg – 302-423-1079
– Peerless LP gas boiler, needs blower – $850
Terry – 302-579-6406
– LOOKING FOR: Police scanner