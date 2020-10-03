WGMD Radio Flea Market 10-3-20

Kathy – 302-226-4567
– Black and Decker 20-volt cordless circular saw, battery and charger included NEW – $75
– Total platinum home gym – $100
Millie – 443-799-1978
– Beachy sofa, white wood – $100
Robert – 410-251-0571
– 4 tires with rims (futura scrambler ap2 17″ inch rims LT265/75R17 w/caps) – $600
Dan – 302-226-8004
– Wheelator w/4 wheels and brakes – $45
Charles – 302-943-8748
– 4 ft round oak kitchen table w/3 antique high-back chair sand one leaf – $150 or best offer
– Hunting supplies and clothing
Bob – 508-243-1596
– 3 in 1 framing air nailer w/full box of nails – $75
Ed – 302-745-0115
– 9 x 13 carpet (light green, brown, burgundy) – $100
Wayne – 302-265-7828
– Craftsman ride lawn mower, 25 hp 38″ cut – $700 or best offer
Keith – 302-245-5632
– 2014 Suzuki outboard motor 15 hp w/tiller steering – $1800
Brenda – 301-655-7901
– 2 wooden bar stools – $20 apiece
– Leather chair and ottoman light brown – $75
Norm – 302-745-7387
– TroyBilt backpack leaf blower – $150
– New – Garage in a Box 12×20 w/front and back/front door and canvas top – $175
Maria – 410-208-1622
– Misc. furniture – sofa, chair, lamp, lamp table and TV stand – $250
Cindy – 302-645-9510
– New storage cover for a 14-16′ boat w/straps and storage bag – $40
TR – 302-645-8829
– Fine art pottery by Allan Burflum – $675