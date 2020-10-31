WGMD Radio Flea Market 10-31-20

Mike – 302-542-7625
– Decoys, geese, swans, furniture & hand carved fish
Daryl – 302-436-2312
– 4-digit active DE license plate – $5000 or best offer
Rich – 443-591-4971
– Craftsman snow blower w/electric start – $125
– Greenworks electric lawn mower 21″ cut – $100
Richard – 302-349-4120
– 1969 Chevy C10 pickup special built, needs restoring – $6000
Ron – 609-790-4370
– 16′ extension ladders, aluminum – $80
fiberglass – $140
– Dewalt 12″ miter saw – $160
Wayne – 302-945-8500
– 50″ new in the box Sansui TV – $175
– 2006 Mercury Marquis Grand Sport loaded w/new tires and brakes – $6700
– 2 captain chairs w/base blue cloth – $50
Dean – 302-644-4472
– 1965 Buick Skylark – $5800
Bob – 302-339-7304
– Phase 2 NEW black soft leather jacket size 3x – $75
– NEW Carhartt overalls w/hood Size 50 – $75
– Set of motorcycle saddle bags, black leather – $150
Jack – 302-542-2364
– Wood military flags (also, police, fire, etc.), 2 sizes – $59 and $109
Dave – 302-245-0501
– Radial arm saw – $275
– 6 Senators high speed fishing rods – $110 apiece
– 4 fishing rods – $110 apiece
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– NEW Patagonia Arbor classic 25 liter backpack, loaded with items – $75
– Toro leaf blower vac w/canvas shoulder bag – $40
– London Fog trench coat w/zip-out liner, size 20.5 – $25
Rose – 302-344-6382
– Possible Dreams Santa figurines – $15 apiece
– Christopher Radko Xmas ornaments – $20/pair
Charley – 302-233-0596
FREE black walnuts