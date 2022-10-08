WGMD Radio Flea Market 10-8-22
Stan – 302-422-0854
– Collection of die cast First gear and Franklin mint – $20 each
– Hess truck ’88-2011 and mini Hess ’98-2006 – $20 each
– Acrylic cases – ask for price
Bert – 302-542-2992
– Live Lobsters – $15 per lb
Lou – 301-928-6455
– Queen size sleeper sofa (will deliver local) – $400
Diane 302-644-0799
– 38-inch square glass top coffee table – $35
– Large entertainment center – FREE
Brenda 302-381-6193
– 2 pair Arctic Muck Boots, M 10 (w 11) and M 7 (w 8) – $150 each
– Set of 4 Oak folding tables – $50
– 2 tires, 65R 16 – $25 for both
Steve – 410-251-4232
– BIG 6 Gambling Wheel with stand – $1000
Ray – 410-474-3421
– Horse cart and harness – $800
– Harley Davidson Trike – ask for price
Matthew – 302-841-1424
– Pipetop utility trailer 6ft x 8ft – $1800
Lee – 302-875-3970
– FREE FURNITURE – 5ft round table.. 5 Benches .. Adirondack chairs
Jerry – 302-664-2005
– Lots of DVD 50 cent regular DVD $1 Blu ray
– Heavy Iron Bell and 2 Iron horse heads – $75 for all three
Carl – 302-233-1577
– Shopsmith Multi purpose tool – $500
– Scroll saw – $50
– Joiner – $50
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– TI/99A Complete computer system – $100
– Picture postcard collection foreign and domestic – $100
– Collection of Beams Choice Bottles – $5 each