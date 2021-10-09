WGMD Radio Flea Market 10-9-21
October 9, 2021/
Rob – 302-226-7599
- Honey oak entertainment center modified to bar – $100
Keith – 302-542-6074
- Lots of lumber all sizes and types – Ask for prices
Don – 443-664-8768
- 600 Quantum Power Chair – $1000
Susan – 302-396-8508
- Maple trees Medium leaf – $20
- FREE Firewood and 19″ Sylvania TV
Brenda – 302-381-6193
- Arctic Muck Boots – Male 7 or female 8 – $100
- Dark blue La Z Boy power recliner – $125
- Lasko Ceramic Electric Heater – $55
Ray – 443-859-3330
- 325 sq ft brand new, low cut carpet – $250
- File cabinet safe, 4 drawers, very heavy – $250
- 4 C5 Corvette wheels 98 to 04 – $250 for all FOUR
Mark – 610-653-5702
- LOOKING FOR: Dead storge for 1974 Jaguar Sedan, 30 mile radius from Rehoboth.
Jerry – 732-770-5417
- Papasan Love seat – $100
- Coleman 12×12 Pop up Canopy – $75
Paula – 215-539-1649
- Large canvas folding chair – $29
- Queen size metal bed frame – $39
John – 302-448-5654
- Glass top kitchen table, 42-inch with white cane base – $40
Cindy – 302-684-8660
- Wing back chair – $35
- Black, Womens Ugg Boots, size 5/6 – $50
- Womens new down coat – $50
Dale – 302-228-5984
- 30 Gallon fish tank with metal top – $20
- Unopened 6 pack of Billy beer – $15
Ron – 302-542-0084
- Matthew Compound hunting bow with 11 arrows, light sight and case – $700
Jerry – 302-231-8242
- Heavy duty 7 Leaf Rear Spring from 68 to 79 Corvette – $95
Betty – 302-664-1166
- Unvented Gas Fireplace, Natural Finish Log, in good shape, 46″ width, 44″ tall, 17.5″ depth W/ thermastat – $200