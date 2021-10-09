WGMD Radio Flea Market 10-9-21

October 9, 2021/Mari Lou

Rob – 302-226-7599

  • Honey oak entertainment center modified to bar – $100

Keith – 302-542-6074

  • Lots of lumber all sizes and types – Ask for prices

Don – 443-664-8768

  • 600 Quantum Power Chair – $1000

Susan – 302-396-8508

  • Maple trees Medium leaf – $20
  • FREE Firewood and 19″ Sylvania TV

Brenda – 302-381-6193

  • Arctic Muck Boots – Male 7 or female 8 – $100
  • Dark blue La Z Boy power recliner – $125
  • Lasko Ceramic Electric Heater – $55

Ray – 443-859-3330

  • 325 sq ft brand new, low cut carpet – $250
  • File cabinet safe, 4 drawers, very heavy – $250
  • 4 C5 Corvette wheels 98 to 04 – $250 for all FOUR

Mark – 610-653-5702

  • LOOKING FOR: Dead storge for 1974 Jaguar Sedan, 30 mile radius from Rehoboth.

Jerry – 732-770-5417

  • Papasan Love seat – $100
  • Coleman 12×12 Pop up Canopy – $75

Paula – 215-539-1649

  • Large canvas folding chair – $29
  • Queen size metal bed frame – $39

John – 302-448-5654

  • Glass top kitchen table, 42-inch with white cane base – $40

Cindy – 302-684-8660

  • Wing back chair – $35
  • Black, Womens Ugg Boots, size 5/6 – $50
  • Womens new down coat – $50

Dale – 302-228-5984

  • 30 Gallon fish tank with metal top – $20
  • Unopened 6 pack of Billy beer – $15

Ron – 302-542-0084

  • Matthew Compound hunting bow with 11 arrows, light sight and case – $700

Jerry – 302-231-8242

  • Heavy duty 7 Leaf Rear Spring from 68 to 79 Corvette – $95

Betty – 302-664-1166

  • Unvented Gas Fireplace, Natural Finish Log, in good shape, 46″ width, 44″ tall, 17.5″ depth W/ thermastat – $200
