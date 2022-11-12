WGMD Radio Flea Market 11-12-22
George – 443-298-9573
– 1995 7-passenger Chevy van – $1800
Alex – 302-864-8381
– 2006 Black Chevy Equinox, 135000 miles – $7200
John – 302-212-5413
– Antique violin with case and bow – $400
– Antique model 76 marine compass, new in box – $40
Mike – 302-542-7522
– LOOKING FOR: Horizontal Dough Mixer
Tony – 302-228-0603
– Porcelain Barber Chair – $500
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– 3 Motion coach lights – $15 each
– 4 Oak folding TV tables with stand – $50
– Arctic muck boots men’s 10 and men’s 7 – ask for price
Tom – 302-245-8170
– Walker GHS Mower – $500 Needs work
Rick – 302-752-6813
– 2013 Fiberglass cap for F150, 8-ft bed – $1000
Pat – 321-258-2738
– LOOKING FOR: A Praise and Worship band that needs a drummer
Karen – 302-645-4589
– NEW – Vegas Monopoly Game – $25
– New in box – 1997 Tickle Me Elmo – $35
Ed – 302-745-1500
– 25 Solid wood-core doors – $20 a piece
Tammy – 302-245-7873
– LOOKING FOR: Keyboard (66 keys)
– 32-inch flat screen Sanyo TV – best offer