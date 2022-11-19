WGMD Radio Flea Market 11-19-22

Terry – 302-579-6406

– 100 PIECE TRAIN SET – ask for price and more info

Vicky – 302-645-2790

– LOOKING FOR: Someone to post things to EBAY willing to pay

– TI/99 flash 4A Complete computer system – $100 or best offer

– Picture postcard collection, foreign and domestic – $100 or best offer

– Brand new stand up Calloway golf bag – $150

Bill – 302-448-0855

– 8ft X 30inches, Folding table and 8 chairs – $40

Pat – 321-258-2738

– LOOKING FOR: A Christian or church band that needs a drummer

Maria – 302-632-9977

– Chair lift – used for 2 weeks – $2200

Kevin – 561-876-7067

– Honda Goldwing 20th Anniversary Edition, Garage kept with cover – $2200

John – 302-212-5413

– Antique violin with case and bow – $400

– Antique model 76 marine compass, new in box – $40

Bill – 870-612-2502

– Tons of Christmas decorations – ask for info

Paula – 215-539-1645

– Pair of Solomon skis with carbon poles – $35

– Pair of Rossignol cross country skis – $25

Spiro – 302-245-4868

– Brinley Lawn Sweeper – 42″ – $250