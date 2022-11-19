WGMD Radio Flea Market 11-19-22
Terry – 302-579-6406
– 100 PIECE TRAIN SET – ask for price and more info
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to post things to EBAY willing to pay
– TI/99 flash 4A Complete computer system – $100 or best offer
– Picture postcard collection, foreign and domestic – $100 or best offer
– Brand new stand up Calloway golf bag – $150
Bill – 302-448-0855
– 8ft X 30inches, Folding table and 8 chairs – $40
Pat – 321-258-2738
– LOOKING FOR: A Christian or church band that needs a drummer
Maria – 302-632-9977
– Chair lift – used for 2 weeks – $2200
Kevin – 561-876-7067
– Honda Goldwing 20th Anniversary Edition, Garage kept with cover – $2200
John – 302-212-5413
– Antique violin with case and bow – $400
– Antique model 76 marine compass, new in box – $40
Bill – 870-612-2502
– Tons of Christmas decorations – ask for info
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Pair of Solomon skis with carbon poles – $35
– Pair of Rossignol cross country skis – $25
Spiro – 302-245-4868
– Brinley Lawn Sweeper – 42″ – $250