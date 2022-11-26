WGMD Radio Flea Market 11-26-22
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to post things to EBAY – willing to pay
– TI/99 flash 4A Complete computer system – $100 or best offer
– Picture postcard collection, foreign and domestic – $100 or best offer
– Brand new stand up Calloway golf bag – $150
Carl – 302-233-1577
– American Tool Company 14″ Joiner – $50
Dante – 302-448-5425
– 40 Boxes or tissue wrapping paper 20″x30″ – $25 per box
Doug – 302-396-3268
– Whirlpool washer and dryer – $195 for both
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Kodak 440 slide projector – $100
– 200 year old dish & dinnerware cabinet – make offer
– Antique Tools – ask for price
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– 2 pair Arctic Muck Boots M 10 (w 11) and M 7 (w 8) – $125 each
– Matching bureaus with mirrors – 6 drawer – $100 / 3 drawer – $75
– 3 Coach lights/motion lights – $15
Tim – 302-399-9409
– LOOKING FOR: Steel Breaker bar
Rodney – 302-236-2473
– Precore EFX 517 Cross trainer – $50
Betty – 302-664-1166
– Propane fireplace, vent free logs, custom light oak mantle – $20
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Pair of Solomon skis with carbon poles – $35
– Pair of Rossignol cross country skis – $25
Spiro – 302-245-4868
– Lawn sweeper – $200 obo
Penny – 302-420-1130
– Pair of corner cabinets, 25″ across 76″ high, no doors, Cherry color – $50 for both
Charlie – 302-233-0596
– 3 cast iron skillets – $5 a piece
– Humidifier – $5
– Kerosene lamps and lanterns – make offer
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Set of speakers, 25″ high by 14″ wide – $250
– Large London Fog navy blue woman’s winter coat – $10
– 3 Bowling balls – FREE