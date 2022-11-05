WGMD Radio Flea Market 11-5-22
Janice – 302-222-6777
– Ohio Steel Lawn sweeper, super capacity hopper – $300
Marilyn – 302-569-2485
– Cross Trainer – $750
John – 302-212-5413
– Antique violin with case and bow – $400
– Antique model 76 marine compass, new in box – $40
1960s Airguide Model 76 Marine compass
Beau – 302-684-4886
– Kodak 440 slide projector – Make offer
– 200 year old dish and dinnerware holder – make offer
– Chanter – learn the bagpipes – make an offer
Matt – 302-500-9429
– 4 rounds of golf and two carts at Heritage Golf Course – $100
Tony – 302-228-0603
– Porcelain Barber Chair – $500
Eric – 410-430-3804
– Shed, 8ft x 16ft – $600
Harry – 302-727-8068
– LOOKING FOR: Laying hens
Pat – 321-258-2738
– Mini electric iron – $20
– Wicker picnic basket, NEW, serves 4 – $10
Diane – 302-644-0799
– KitchenAid Mixer Model KSM5 and attachments – $250
Dwayne – 443-783-3753
– Hot tube cover, 90″ by 100,” Brown, used – FREE