WGMD Radio Flea Market 11-5-22

Janice – 302-222-6777

– Ohio Steel Lawn sweeper, super capacity hopper – $300

Marilyn – 302-569-2485

– Cross Trainer – $750

John – 302-212-5413

– Antique violin with case and bow – $400

– Antique model 76 marine compass, new in box – $40



1960s Airguide Model 76 Marine compass

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Kodak 440 slide projector – Make offer

– 200 year old dish and dinnerware holder – make offer

– Chanter – learn the bagpipes – make an offer

Matt – 302-500-9429

– 4 rounds of golf and two carts at Heritage Golf Course – $100

Tony – 302-228-0603

– Porcelain Barber Chair – $500

Eric – 410-430-3804

– Shed, 8ft x 16ft – $600

Harry – 302-727-8068

– LOOKING FOR: Laying hens

Pat – 321-258-2738

– Mini electric iron – $20

– Wicker picnic basket, NEW, serves 4 – $10

Diane – 302-644-0799

– KitchenAid Mixer Model KSM5 and attachments – $250

Dwayne – 443-783-3753

– Hot tube cover, 90″ by 100,” Brown, used – FREE