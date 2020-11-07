WGMD Radio Flea Market 11-7-20

Tom – 302-858-7441
– Pro-form treadmill 495PI – $100
Debra – 302-236-2795
– Guinea pig cage /accessories – $28
Dale – 302-228-5984
– 6-place setting of Bavarian china w/extras – $300
Daryl – 302-436-2312
– Active DE Tag 7414 – $5000
Lorraine – 302-684-0535
– 5′ Father Xmas & 5′ Poinsettia topiary – $30 apiece
Vickie – 302-645-2790
– Blue quilted King bedspread w/3 pillow shams – $40
– NEW Patagonia backpack w/extras – $50
– Electric leaf blower vac – $35
Rick – 302-278-9845
– 45 electric fencing t-posts 6′ long – $2 apiece or $80 for all
– 2 pasture metal gates 4 by 8 – $40 apiece
– Electric fence charger 5-mile length – $25
David – 302-858-5006
– Wilson Leather motorcycle jacket XL padded w/chaps – $235
Ron – 609-790-4370
– 2 ladders, 20′ fiberglass – $140
16′ aluminum – $70
– Dewalt 12″ miter saw – $140
Willa – 610-742-0161
– Chicago drill press 1/2″ – $200
Bill – 201-665-7202
– NEW Fitness Quest Easy Shaper Pro exercise machine – $75
– Norman Rockwell collectible birdhouse “Father Reading to Daughter” – $25
– Shark Press and Refresh for clothes – $25