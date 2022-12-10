WGMD Radio Flea Market 12-10-22
Allie – 302-422-6955
– Mattel Barbie Swimming Pool – make offer
– Fischer Price Family Camp 1972 – make offer
Rusty – 302-628-0102
– 20 Board feet Black walnut Boards – $200
Lori – 302-490-2445
– 1910 Singer sewing machine – serial#GO119689, Mint – $400
– 1930s Portable singer sewing machine, mint – $300
Toni – 302-539-3487
– Christmas Tureen with stand and cutting board – $20
Mary – 302-537-5148
– Full size Frigidaire Fridge – FREE
Marian – 215-630-5442
– Antique 50s and 60s Hats – ask for prices
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Pair of Solomon skis with carbon poles – $35
– Pair of Rossignol cross country skis – $25
– Table top with accessories – $25
Matt – 302-500-9429
– Free 4 rounds of golf, Heritage Golf course, 2 carts – $100
Joe – 302-245-3306
– Vintage Ice Cream machine – excellent condition – $300
Keith – 302-542-6074
– 6ft by x 10ft building – $300 / will move for extra price
Pat – 321-258-2738
– LOOKING FOR: A Praise and Worship band that needs a drummer
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to post things to EBAY willing to pay
– TI/99 flash 4A Complete computer system – $100 or best offer
– Picture postcard collection foreign and domestic – $100 or best offer
– Brand new stand up Calloway golf bag – $150
Charlie – 302-233-0596
– Humidifier – $5
– Kerosene lamps and lanterns – make offer
– Puzzles good shape – $2 a piece
Mike – 410-822-3803
– Peavy Sound system, 2 Columns and an amp – $500
Tony – 302-228-0603
– Antique Porcelain Barber Chair – $500