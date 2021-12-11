WGMD Radio Flea Market 12-11-21

Linda – 302-448-0601

– Nordic Trak Bike – $200 obo

Joyce – 609-247-3649

– Set of 2021 Toyota Rav4 Floor Mats – $60

Alex – 302-864-8381

– 2007 Chevy Impala, 118000 miles – $2500

Susan – 302-396-8508

– Rose lamps, set of 2 – $10

– Brand new Marvel heroes LEGO set – $99.99

– Homemade Afghan – $35

Don – 443-235-1248

– Quantum 600 Power chair, front and rear controls – $1000

Mark – 302-265-5088

– 1999 Jeep Cherokee Limited, Blown engine, great body – $900 obo

Paul – 302-236-0739

– LOOKING FOR: Mechanical Recliner chair, slightly used, tan

Vicky – 302-645-2790

– Vintage Flexible Flyer sled – $100 obo

– Women’s plus size coats – $25 each

– Men western boots, Size 14D, brown leather – $20

Al – 410-865-9165

– LOOKING FOR: Freezer chest

Dale – 302-228-5984

– FREE: 30 Gallon Fish Aquarium

Ron – 302-542-0084

– LOOKING FOR: 3 quarter ton or 1 ton Ford or Chevy

Don – 301-526-0065

– Central vac hose and power head – $50

Jeff – 302-381-2697

– 6 year old Goodman 3 ton AC unit – $500

Paula – 215-539-1645

– Downhill skis, Soloman w/ Marker bindings & Leki poles – $35

– Downhill skis, Rossignal w/ skyxlarl bindings – $30

– 6 ft tall white cabinet – $10