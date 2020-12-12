WGMD Radio Flea Market 12/12/20

Helen – 302-664-1961
– Kitchen set wooden table w/tile top w/4 chairs – $50
Pete – 302-249-1946
– Bronze Erte sculpture, limited edition, “Femme Deluxe,” 18″ high – $9000
Barbara – 302-745-3735
– Pair of Indian handmade cloth dolls w/turquoise beads – $60
– Vintage battery operated drummer bear (from 1950-60s) – $80
– Vintage Levi Strauss, w/leather tag, size 34 – $75
David – 302-858-5006
– Motorcycle jacket adult XL Wilson and chaps – $230 (with a 10% discount for seniors and veterans)
– LOOKING FOR: A 26″ man’s mountain bike
Ron – 609-790-4370
– 16′ aluminum ladder – $80
– 20′ fiberglass – $140
– Men’s bike 26″ mountain bike- $80
Drew – 302-549-6555
– 60 UP fitness balance board – $100
Grant – 301-704-5959
– Early 18th century Queen Anne’s style tavern or breakfast dropleaf mahogany table (very rare w/6 legs) – $2000
Dale – 302-228-5984
– FREE: Wooden aquarium stand w/2 doors will fit a 10 gallon tank
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Venturer stereo w/5 cd player and AM/FM radio w/2 speakers and remote – $34 or best offer
– Chandelier – glass and gold tone, w/6 candle lights – $15
Bob – 302-519-5717
– N-gauge train layout for the serious modeler – $800 or negotiable
– Selmer bass clarinet (like new) – $650
Don – 302-541-0530
– Fountain lady w/scallop shell 3.5′ high ( made of fiberglass can be used inside or out) – $125 or best offer
John – 610-635-8488
– Rings made of silver coins customized