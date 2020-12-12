WGMD Radio Flea Market 12/12/20

Helen – 302-664-1961

– Kitchen set wooden table w/tile top w/4 chairs – $50

Pete – 302-249-1946

– Bronze Erte sculpture, limited edition, “Femme Deluxe,” 18″ high – $9000

Barbara – 302-745-3735

– Pair of Indian handmade cloth dolls w/turquoise beads – $60

– Vintage battery operated drummer bear (from 1950-60s) – $80

– Vintage Levi Strauss, w/leather tag, size 34 – $75

David – 302-858-5006

– Motorcycle jacket adult XL Wilson and chaps – $230 (with a 10% discount for seniors and veterans)

– LOOKING FOR: A 26″ man’s mountain bike

Ron – 609-790-4370

– 16′ aluminum ladder – $80

– 20′ fiberglass – $140

– Men’s bike 26″ mountain bike- $80

Drew – 302-549-6555

– 60 UP fitness balance board – $100

Grant – 301-704-5959

– Early 18th century Queen Anne’s style tavern or breakfast dropleaf mahogany table (very rare w/6 legs) – $2000

Dale – 302-228-5984

– FREE: Wooden aquarium stand w/2 doors will fit a 10 gallon tank

Paula – 215-539-1645

– Venturer stereo w/5 cd player and AM/FM radio w/2 speakers and remote – $34 or best offer

– Chandelier – glass and gold tone, w/6 candle lights – $15

Bob – 302-519-5717

– N-gauge train layout for the serious modeler – $800 or negotiable

– Selmer bass clarinet (like new) – $650

Don – 302-541-0530

– Fountain lady w/scallop shell 3.5′ high ( made of fiberglass can be used inside or out) – $125 or best offer

John – 610-635-8488

– Rings made of silver coins customized