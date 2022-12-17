WGMD Radio Flea Market 12-17-22

Allie 302-422-6955

– Mattel Barbie Swimming Pool – make offer

– Fischer Price Family Camper, 1972 – make offer

– 12 Barbies with accessories – make an offer

Beau – 302-684-4886

– Kodak 440 slide projector – Make a bid

– 200 year old dish and dinnerware cabinet – make offer

– Antique tools – ask for price

Steve – 302-522-5522

– Allen 4 Bike Hitch – FREE

Bill – 302-242-5118

– 3 80lb Trolling Rods w 12.0 Penn Senator and 80lb string line – $300 each

David – 302-258-4547

– FREE Clothes, Boots, Shoes, Coats – all in good condition

Greg – 302-858-2888

– LOOKING FOR: A drawing table for 24 by 36 paper

Spiro – 302-245-4868

– 42 inch Lawn Sweeper – $200

Herb – 302-841-7971

– 1991 Heritage Soft Tail Harley Davidson – $8500 Negotiable

– Leer Cab for 3/4 ton pickup, Brown – $200

David – 804-357-8978

– Black Italian Leather Sofa – $200 obo

Doug – 302-542-9500

– Swisher 34 ton Log Splitter, Gas with electric start – $1350

– 55 gallon barrels, metal and plastic – $30 each

Freddy – 757-810-8782

– 12 unit James Bond DVD set – $75

– 9 seasons Seinfeld DVDs – $75

Susan – 302-396-8508

– 2 Coral five way speakers, 100Watts – $300 both

– Home made afghan, purple and white – $35

Bob – 302-233-4664

– 22ft Sunset Canopy in Perfect Condition – FREE