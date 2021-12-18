WGMD Radio Flea Market 12-18-21
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Downhill skis Soloman w Marker bindings & Leki poles – $35 obo
– Downhill skis Rossignal w skylark bindings – $30 obo
– 6 ft tall white cabinet – $15 obo
Ron – 609-790-4370
– Jamis Mountain Bike – $150
– Men’s road bike – $200
– Swagman Bike Hitch NEW – $150
Joseph – 302-569-2216
– LOOKING FOR: Car Port Total or Frame up to $500
Linda – 302-448-0601
– Nordic Trak Bike – $100
Mike – 917-273-7987
– LOOKING FOR: Wood working tools and medium duty
Dominic – 302-362-3179
– 40″ Victorian Santa – $200
Bob – 302-519-7805
– LOOKING FOR: Small reasonable priced car for a young lady must be automatic and less than 100,000 it’s her first car make it a safe one too
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– 5 piece wrought iron fireplace set – $65
– Nautical carved lighthouse picture – $35
– Nautical tide clock – $15
Chuck – 302-337-0139
– 26 H-O Model trains and tracks and engines – $2500
Dale – 302-228-5984
– FREE: 30 Gallon Fish aquarium with screen top
– FREE: Small Brownie Uniform
Mike – 302-249-1579
– LOOKING FOR: Chain link fence
David – 302-858-5006
– LOOKING FOR: Light duty leaf blower
Vance – 302-644-7056
– Walnut Book Case, 4ft X 30″ – $150
John – 570-575-1166
– 2011 Silverado Front bumper – $25
Edward – 302-493-6602
– FREE: Couch and love seat, very good shape
Susan – 302-396-8508
– 26″ Xmas tree stand – $15
– Green, Rose and White Afghan – $35
– Purple and White Afghan – $35