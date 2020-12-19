WGMD Radio Flea Market 12-19-20

Irene – 302-945-2460

– Wooden corner TV stand, 40″ wide and 32″ high

Barbara – 302-745-3735

– 2 Hallmark keepsake angel ornaments: “Angel of Promise” and “Graceful Glory” – Dated 2000 (in box) – $25 for the pair

– Pair of Mt. St Helen’s volcanic art glass earrings (new pierced) – $35

– 3-horse carousel pin (1928), goldtone with porcelain roses – $25

Ron – 302-875-2862

– 26″ men’s 15-speed Huffy mountain bike – $55

– Trek 4500 26″alloy frame front fork with shock absorbers – $20

Drew – 302-549-6555

– 60 Up balance board exercise equipment w/accessories – $75

Robert – 302-569-5749

– Universal golf cart, tan color, fits any golf cart that has a rear seat – $75

Rich – 443-591-4971

– Craftsman 21″ snow blower w/electric starter – $150

Bob – 443-397-8097

– NEW Motorola cellphone Moto E 6.2″ screen – $100

– Bounty Hunter Pioneer 505 metal detector (mint condition) – $75

– Assorted collector edition Barbie dolls – (call for prices and pics)

Dale – 302-228-5984

– Bavarian china 6-place setting (bought in Germany w/wildlife pattern) – $200

John – 302-540-2295

– Round throw rug 72″ diameter w/non-stick backing – $45

Vince – 410-251-1360

– 1882 vintage Singer mounted sewing machine (missing drive belt from the pedal) w/unique wooden box that covers the unit when not in use) – $100

Lewis – 215-900-6291

– Lazy-boy couch, 7ft long, medium tan (NEW condition) – $300

– Assorted military clothing Vietnam issue – (call for info and prices)

– Vintage cedar chest – $20

Diane – 302-629-4336

– Ross 26″ middleweight woman’s 3-speed bike w/manual Model RD-TY20 – $125

Tony – 302-539-3055

WANTED: a full-size treadmill that folds up