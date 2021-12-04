WGMD Radio Flea Market 12-4-21
Paul – 302-236-0739
– LOOKING FOR: Recliner chair slightly used tan or greenish
Linda – 302-448-0601
– Nordic Trak Bike – $200 obo
Mark – 302-493-6602
– Matching love seat and couch – $200
KJ – 302-381-1756
– Hitchcock dining room set – $275obo
– Large dog crate, 48″x30″x32.5″ – $60 obo
Ray – 443-859-3330
– 325 sq ft Brand new low cut carpet – best offer
– File cabinet safe 4 drawers, Very heavy – best offer
– 4 C5 Corvette wheels 98 c4 – best offer
Mark – 610-653-5702
– LOOKING FOR: Dead storage for 1974 Jaguar Sedan 30 mile radius from Rehoboth.
Sonia – 302-242-7603
– Two windows, 26″x26″ – $30 both
– Grey mechanical recliner – $100
Murph – 302-542-7522
– 1986 Jaguar XJ6, little rust – $2000
Bruce – 302-542-4464
– 1990 Buick Reatta, 2 door convertible – $6000
Cindy – 302-645-9510
– 8ft Heavy Duty folding table, good shape, 95.5″ x 30.5″ good shape – $25
Ed – 302-745-1500
– 1954 Studebaker Champion, good shape – $1850
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Hoover light supreme vacuum – $20
– 2 29″ Lamps – $15 both
– FREE: Firewood
Maria – 410-208-1622
– 2 glass candle holders with stands – $40 both
– 3 Brand new purses w/ matching wallets – $40 for all
– 2 porcelain Jewelry boxes – $60 for all
Mike – 917-273-7987
– LOOKING FOR: Wood working tools
Rich – 302-732-3069
– Kitchen table, 60″ oval, four chairs – $50
– Two end tables – $30
– Wolverine size 9 work boots – $80
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Vintage Flexible Flyer sled – $100 obo
– Women’s plus size coats – $25 each
– Men western boots, Size 14, brown leather – $25
Rod – 302-226-7599
– 29″x 17″ – TV stand – $30
Charlie – 302-233-0596
– Electric JazzA Wheel chair – $200
– Glass top coffee table & end table – $50
Alana – 302-217-4265
– Squishmallow “Blossom” – $200
– Antique Divers Watch Monzie New Band – $1200
Tim – 302-399-9409
– Leather couch and love seat – $175 obo