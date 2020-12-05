WGMD Radio Flea Market 12-5-20

Phil – 240-876-3549
– FREE: Firestone wilderness LE tire P265-70R-16 mud and snow
Susan – 302-645-5909
– Authentic Russian army coat and hat (Men’s Medium??) – $150
Barbara – 302-745-3735
– Oil painting by local Milton artist Hubert Hogue (tree in pond w/herons) – $125
– Vintage decorative ceramic cat (made in Japan) – $40
– Retro painting of 2 siamese cats (Artist:Stapleton) – $50
Wayne – 443-962-3619
– Baltimore O’s Cooperstown collection jacket (new w/tags) – XL men’s – $85
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Slightly used bedframe for heavy people Queen divides in half – $45 or best offer
– Chandelier glass enclosed gold tone with 6 lights – $29 or best offer
Chuck – 410-852-6093 SOLD!
– NEW complete set of bocce balls in bag – $30
Doug – 302-542-9500
– 7-ft artificial Xmas tree 3-piece Briarwood Spruce w/500 lights – $40
– Verizon Fios router Quantum Gateway Dual-band 2.4 and 5G – $50
– Plastic dog crate w/wire door (medium size for up to 50 lbs.) – $45
Buck – 301-758-9885
– Pachinko pinball machine – $50
– Professional capsule vending machine that dispenses capsules that you put in anything you want w/100 – $125
Phil – 240-876-3549
– FREE: Firestone wilderness LE tire P265-70R-16 mud and snow
Susan – 302-645-5909
– Authentic Russian army coat and hat (Men’s Medium??) – $150
Barbara – 302-745-3735
– Oil painting by local Milton artist Hubert Hogue (tree in pond w/herons) – $125
– Vintage decorative ceramic cat (made in Japan) – $40
– Retro painting of 2 Siamese cats (Artist: Stapleton) – $50
Wayne – 443-962-3619
– Baltimore O’s Cooperstown collection jacket (new w/tags) – XL men’s – $85
Paula – 215-539-1645
– Slightly used bedframe for heavy people Queen divides in half – $45 or best offer
– Chandelier glass enclosed gold tone with 6 lights – $29 or best offer
Chuck – 410-852-6093
– NEW complete set of bocce balls in bag – $30
Doug – 302-542-9500
– 7-ft artificial Xmas tree 3-piece Briarwood Spruce w/500 lights – $40
– Verizon Fios router Quantum Gateway Dual-band 2.4 and 5G – $50
– Plastic dog crate w/wire door (medium size for up to 50 lbs.) – $45
Buck – 301-758-9885
– Pachinko pinball machine – $50
– Professional capsule vending machine that dispenses capsules that you put in anything you want w/100 – $125