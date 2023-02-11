WGMD Radio Flea Market 2-11-23

Susan – 302-396-8508

– 2 Coral five way speakers, 100watts – $275 both

– 2 Orange 48″ toboggans – $15 each

– Homemade afghan, purple and white – $35

Elaine – 302-684-4444

– LOOKING FOR: Shiny finish wall board

John – 302-945-1627

– Mobility Lift Hug-n-Go 350 – $600

Orvin – 302-236-2670

– Free range Chicken eggs – $5 dozen

Rob – 484-725-1246

– 15ft Aluminum Canoe with paddles – $400

Sue – 302-258-4169

– Proform Elliptical Exerciser, almost new – $150

Sam – 302-632-0011

– Brand NEW Brothers sewing machine – $225

Ron – 410-430-7882

– 6ft desk – $100

– 8ft Blade – $200

– Creedence Treadmill – $25

Lou – 302-228-5659

– Heating and cooling equipment – call for info

Kurt – 410-430-8820

– ’72 Mercury XR7, mostly complete – $1000

– Bunch of ’52 Pontiac parts – $1000

David – 302-858-5006

– LOOKING FOR: Cuckoo Clock or Wall mounted pendulum clock

Angela – 410-251-4584

– Brand New Kiddie Condo – $200