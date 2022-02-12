WGMD Radio Flea Market 2-12-22
John – 302-508-9195
– 2003 Harley Davidson 1200 Sportster, 17,000 miles – $4000
– Pine Gun Cabinet, 5’2″ tall x 23″ wide, holds 6 guns – $70
Al – 410-865-9165
– P.A. Speakers with 5 foot stands and accessories – $150
– Shure SM-58 Mic – $50
– Vintage Les Paul Guitar, mint condition with hard shell case – $350
Dom – 267-893-0118
– 4ft Werner ladder – $35
– Pair of Bar Stools – $50
Mike – 610-425-1339
– LOOKING FOR: Pontoon boat and trailer
Joe – 302-245-3306
– LOOKING FOR: Antique Display Case
Bill – 302-684-3882 / Joe – 302-339-1146
– Heavy duty automobile tow dolly with accessories – $650
John – 302-540-2295
– 5HP Snowblower – $345
Susan – 302-396-8508
– 2 Orange toboggan Sleds – $10 each
– 2 purple round sleds – $6 each
– Pink afghan – $35
Jackie – 401-641-5349
– Heirloom Trunks – low prices
Charles – 302-943-8748
– 2004 Chevy Silverado, Full Size Truck – $5700 obo
– 1952 Fender telecaster re-issue with fender twin reverb amp – $2500
Tony – 302-228-0603
– 2016 Kawasaki Ninja 650 (800 miles) – $5500