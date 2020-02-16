WGMD Radio Flea Market 2-15-20

Chuck – 302-945-5068
– FREE: Golf Cart Tires
Agnes – 302-337-7484
– 2008 Dodge van, new brakes, new tires – $3200 OBO
Ron – 609-790-4370
– Roadmaster Sterling Hitch – 10000lb capacity – $500
– 2 Weber Q grills – $125 a piece
– Telescopic ladder – 12ft – $80
Pat – 302-841-9686
– Master Built Signature series propane smoker with 3 bags of wood chips – FREE
Charlie – 302-233-0956
– Whirlpool Washer and Dryer – $200
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Women’s Coats From 1X to 4X – $25 each
– Season 2 and 3 House Of Cards DVDS – $10 each $15 both
– Atlantic Rolling soft side suit case – $25