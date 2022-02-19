WGMD Radio Flea Market 2-19-22
Bill – 302-684-3882 / Joe – 302-339-1146
– Heavy duty automobile tow dolly with accessories – $650
John – 302-212-5413
– Airguide Model 76 Marine compass (1960s) New in box – $60
– Wilson Hyper Speed Driver & 8 other left hand clubs – $40
– 15 pairs of size six women’s shoes, sneakers and dress – $5 a pair
Bud – 302-945-3931
– Gas powered Power washer, 3100psi – $200
Mike – 302-236-5301
– LOOKING FOR: 70s 80s & 90s Hats and T-shirts
Keith – 302-542-6074
– Lots of fishing poles to sell and will buy – Call for info
– Lots of wood – Call for info
Vicky – 302-645-2790
– Closed closet 3ft wide 2 feet deep 7.4 feet tall – $100
– One dozen pottery barn Glassware – $25
-10 Limoges Dessert Plates Princess pattern – $25
David – 302-858-5006
– LOOKING FOR: Two drawer filing cabinet
Susan – 302-396-8508
– 2 bags of Almonds – $10
– Pink Afghan – $30
– Hoover vacuum with attachments – $20
Doug – 302-542-9500
– Burgundy Leather recliner good shape – $130
– Everything in Garage – $500 obo – Call for more info
Mark – 302-943-8090
– 2002 GMC white tailgate – $200
Rich – 443-591-4971
– Garden de-thatcher – $65
– Pair of 60 watt Sony speakers – $30
Betsy – 757-813-5418
– LOOKING FOR: VHS player and 8mm Projector
Rich – 302-752-6813
– Champion drop in 5th wheel 20,000 lbs – $650