WGMD Radio Flea Market 2-25-23

John – 302-226-5555

– Wheel barrow, two type tires – $5

– Scotts rotary seed spreader – $10

Steve – 443-739-2968

– 2007 Yamaha V Star – 14000 miles – $3000

– 2010 Harley Davidson Soft tail – 18000 mile – $9500

Gerry – 732-770-5417

– Nordic Trak Elliptical E8.7 – $200

John – 302-212-5413

– Antique model 76 marine compass, new in box – $40

– Stetson Western Hat Buffalo fur felt, New in box, size 7 3/8 – $60

– Athena iPod speaker box – $10

Doni – 302-990-5611

– Thomas Kincaid Portrait (Forest Church) 16″x20″ – $150

– Wahl Dog clippers – $20

Charlie – 302-233-0596

– End tables – ask for price

– Coffee table – ask for price

– Pictures – ask for price

Paula – 215-539-1645

– Pair of Solomon skis with carbon poles – $15

– Pair of Rossignol cross country skis – $10

– Farberware tabletop grill – NEW – $25

Sam – 302-632-0011

– Brother sewing machine, new in box – $200

Rob – 302-567-8328

– 2019 utility trailer, 5ft X 8ft – $600 firm

Susan – 302-396-8505

– Dr. Scholls, 8w, slip on shoes – $15

– Eureka Imperial 840 Upright vacuum – $25

– Bissell Upright – $25

John – 443-928-8041

– GE washer and dryer – $150 each

John – 302-229-7779

– 99 Black Mercedes SLK 230 – $5000 OBO

David – 302-858-5006

– LOOKING FOR: Red, white and blue lighted star, 20 to 22 inches