WGMD Radio Flea Market 2-29-20

Bob – 302-339-7304

– Phase 3 Black leather jacket – size 3X – $75

– Carhart Size 50 overalls – Brand new – $75

– A set of Black leather motorcycle bags – $150

Joe – 302-245-3306

– LOOKING FOR: lateral File cabinets

Dean – 302-644-4472

– ’65 Buick Skylark Good shape – $6800

– Multiple Antiques – Ask for price

Robert – 302-569-5749

– EZGO Golf cart battery charger – $125

Joe – 302-875-0632

– Craft-matic Single Bed – $100 – CAN DELIVER

Bob – 443-324-6853

– Drive Sport Cruiser Wheelchair – used for only one week – $65

Keith – 302-222-5249

– Receiver hitch Cargo carrier – $20

– 2 Ball Mounts with conveta-ball – $30

Wayne – 443-962-3619

– Signed Johnny Unitus mini Helmet – $500

– 1981 Cal Ripken Jr minor league card – $500

– Two gator Case for audio equipment – $25 a piece

Kathy – 724-866-6134

– 30 yard roll of erosion control Fabric – $50

Jerry – 302-231-8242

– 1951 NY Giants Pennant game Baseball – SIGNED – $1500

Dominic – 443-614-7317

– Miller Mig Welder – $400

– 2012 Mac Book Pro – 8gig Ram – $150