WGMD Radio Flea Market 2-4-23
Toni – 302-539-3487
– Black and Decker 2hp, 7.25in circular saw – $15
Keith – 302-858-8687
– LOOKING FOR: Two-seater go Kart, will pay up to $300 tops
– LOOKING FOR: 14 to 18 ft flat bottom john boat
John – 410-251-6067
– Giving away FREE – 2-275 Gallon tanks 1 has diesel one has Fuel – all FREE
Elaine – 302-684-4444
– LOOKING FOR: Shiny finish wall board – see example
Joan – 201-294-3146
– LOOKING FOR: Odometer – $300
Jeff – 302-228-9001
– In-ground Pet Safe Dog Cage – $100
Mike – 302-245-7312
– LOOKING FOR: 8-10 ft enclosed trailer, not too Pricey
John – 410-754-6955
– 2 old Samsung TVs and 2 New TCL TVs – ask for prices and info
Keith – 302-542-6074
– Seahawk 17ft boat – $5000
– LOOKING FOR: Fishing stuff
Pat – 321-258-2738
– LOOKING FOR: Christian worship band that needs a drummer
Penny – 302-420-1130
– 2 6ft Corner Shelves – $35
Susan – 302-396-8508
– 2 Coral five way speakers 100Watts – $275 both
– 2 Orange 48″ toboggans – $15 each
– Homemade afghan purple and white – $35
Steve – 302-588-0968
– Pickle Ball Portable net – $50
– Mellon Seed Skiff sailboat with trailer – $5000
Bill 443-397-4708
– LOOKING FOR: Vintage factory oddities