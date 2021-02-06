WGMD Radio Flea Market 2-6-21

By
Mari Lou
-
83

Debra – 302-236-2795
– Pewter dolphins orchestra w/certificate – 9 pieces – $250
– (5)12 mos assorted baby girls’ outfits – $20
– Handmade crocheted baby blankets – $25

Pewter dolphins orchestra w/certificate – 9 pieces / Handmade crocheted baby blankets

Toni – 302-539-3487
– 10 ft surf rod and reel – $25

David – 302-858-5006
– WANTED: payphone either rotary or push button
– Wilson leather motorcycle jacket and chaps XL – $190 with 10% discount for seniors and veterans

Ron – 410-430-7882
WANTED: fishing tackle
– Electric heaters radiators ($20) and disks ($10)
– Token-operated slot machine – $150

Keith – 302-542-6074
– Assorted fishing merchandise: tackle, rods, reels
– Assorted woodworking tools

Dale – 302-228-5984
– Unopened 6-pack of Billy Beer – $50
– Unopened can of JR Ewing (Dallas) beer – $5
– Unopened Pepsi bottles (Redskins and Richard Petty) from the 80’s – $5

Joe – 302-245-3306
– 60’s ice cream freezer (soda fountain type) – $550

James – 302-296-8436
– WANTED: log splitter (doesn’t matter if it works)

Don – 302-945-1665
– Like new storage cover for a 20′ jon boat center console – $250
– Lead ingots approx 14 ozs each – $250

Helen – 302-664-1961
– Assorted snow babies – $150 for all pieces/will sell individual pieces

Craig – 302-249-7129
– 5 vintage posters of The Who (from the early ’80s) – $125 for all posters

Joe – 302-236-1039
– Dale Earnhardt Sr coat size M, 2 shirts, 2 vehicles, and a plaque – $200
– Boy’s/child’s 20′ bike – $35

 