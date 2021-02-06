WGMD Radio Flea Market 2-6-21

Debra – 302-236-2795

– Pewter dolphins orchestra w/certificate – 9 pieces – $250

– (5)12 mos assorted baby girls’ outfits – $20

– Handmade crocheted baby blankets – $25

Toni – 302-539-3487

– 10 ft surf rod and reel – $25

David – 302-858-5006

– WANTED: payphone either rotary or push button

– Wilson leather motorcycle jacket and chaps XL – $190 with 10% discount for seniors and veterans

Ron – 410-430-7882

WANTED: fishing tackle

– Electric heaters radiators ($20) and disks ($10)

– Token-operated slot machine – $150

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Assorted fishing merchandise: tackle, rods, reels

– Assorted woodworking tools

Dale – 302-228-5984

– Unopened 6-pack of Billy Beer – $50

– Unopened can of JR Ewing (Dallas) beer – $5

– Unopened Pepsi bottles (Redskins and Richard Petty) from the 80’s – $5

Joe – 302-245-3306

– 60’s ice cream freezer (soda fountain type) – $550

James – 302-296-8436

– WANTED: log splitter (doesn’t matter if it works)

Don – 302-945-1665

– Like new storage cover for a 20′ jon boat center console – $250

– Lead ingots approx 14 ozs each – $250

Helen – 302-664-1961

– Assorted snow babies – $150 for all pieces/will sell individual pieces

Craig – 302-249-7129

– 5 vintage posters of The Who (from the early ’80s) – $125 for all posters

Joe – 302-236-1039

– Dale Earnhardt Sr coat size M, 2 shirts, 2 vehicles, and a plaque – $200

– Boy’s/child’s 20′ bike – $35