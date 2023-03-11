WGMD Radio Flea Market 3-11-23
Ron – 302-260-1753
– 4 31 x 10.50 R15 LT Mag wheels with tires – $175 for all 4
– 2 Fishing Gaffs 4ft and 6ft – $50 for both
Bob – 870-612-2502
– Drywall lift used for one ceiling – $175
– Leather sectional couch – $500
Virginia – 302-858-6334
– Woman’s bike with baskets – $100
– Sewing cabinet – $25
– Table with leaf and Hutch, 4 chairs (Dining room set) – $450
Leroy – 302-864-0997
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to cut down some trees
Anastasia – 732-259-5496
– Ham Radio – Kenwood TS-990S, 200w dual, Great condition, all original – $7000
Jim – 302-745-4420
– Kids mongoose scooter, new in box – $75
– Portable tire changer, new in box – $80
Murph – 302-542-7522
– 1986 Jaguar XJ6 – $1000
Jim – 302-542-4204
– 2021 Olympus Elliptical Machine – $850
Dan – 845-667-2503
– LOOKING FOR: Collection of “E-Z Play Today” songbooks
David – 302-858-5006
– LOOKING FOR: 20 Orange Metal stakes