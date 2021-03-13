WGMD Radio Flea Market 3-13-21

3-13-21 Flea Market

Dale – 302-396-7866

– WANTED: Sousaphone

Melva – 302-22-0296

– Antique olive green claw feet couch – $75

– Oak 5-chair rectangular table – $150

Chuck – 302-945-5068

– (22) collapsible crab traps w/floats attached, clam rakes – Will sell as a package for $20

Deb – 302-567-9330

– Bedroom suite: queen bed, med brown wood dresser w/mirror, 2 nightstands – $375

– Dark brown leather loveseat electric…both sides recline – $350

– Lighted glass 6-shelf pecan-colored wood curio cabinet – $250

Jay – 302-519-1635

– (2) trio purple martin houses – $75 each or best offer

Tom – 410-739-6819

– 4 ft long round pedestal oak dining room table with 6 chairs with a 2-foot leaf – $250

Jamie – 302-396-0431

– 2 new double 5068 primed levered door units – $300 each or $500 for both

Brad – 732-986-2275

– Wooden telephone booth with a rotary phone – $1000

Paula – 215-539-1645

– Hunter air filter w/ionizer function – $30

Ron – 609-790-4370

– 16 ft alum ladder – $70

– Huffy men’s 26″ mountain bike – $80

– Cart w/ 2 seats for behind a riding lawnmower – $40

Vickie – 302-645-2790

– NEW 6 qt electric pressure cooker – $40

– King size quilt coastal pattern w/starfish w/3 shams – $40

– Woman’s olive green London Fog raincoat w/zip-in liner, Size 20 – $25

Tim – 302-399-9409

– Hamilton oak piano – $2000

– 2002 S-10 blue Chevy pickup truck w/131k miles – $2300

Charles – 302-233-0596

– Fuji man’s model 651 27″?? – Best Offer

David – 302-858-5006

– Motorcycle jacket and chaps size XL – $190

– WANTED: wall-style small grandfather clock w/pendulum and roman numerals