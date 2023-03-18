WGMD Radio Flea Market 3-18-23
Leo – 302-448-0746
– 3 Kenmore water filters for fridge – $20 for all
Anastasia – 732-259-5496
– Ham Radio Kenwood TS-990S, 200w dual, great condition – all original – $6000
Alex – 302-864-8381
– 2006 Chevy Equinox, 135,000 miles – $5800 obo
Bob – 410-251-1847
– Beach surf rack, 18″x 42″ – Excellent condition – $250
Nick – 302-228-8018
– 2002 VW Jetta runs great – 250,000 – $2000
Keith – 302-542-6074
– 4 stainless steel cabinets – CHEAP
– Rubberized paint – CHEAP
Ron – 302-260-1753
– 4 31×10.50 R15 LT Mag wheels with tires – $175 for all 4
– 2 Fishing gaffs – 4ft and 6ft – $50 for both
– 174lbs of lead ingots – $40
Keith – 302-245-9549
– 2001 Ford Ranger for parts 4WD – make offer
Al – 410-865-9165
– Black kitchen table set with four black leather chairs – $50
Jeanie – 302-663-0039
– Solid Oak 2 piece desk, 60″L x 66″H x 24″D – $125 obo
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Dr. Scholls, 8w, slip on shoes – $15
– Eureka Imperial 840 upright vacuum – $25
– Bissell upright – $25
Scott – 302-265-5404
– Antique Drum table – best offer
– Antique Butterfly drop leaf table – Best offer
Rusty – 302-628-0102
– Marshall half stack,100W & 4 Celestion Speakers – $500
Virginia – 302-858-6334
– Woman’s bike with baskets – $100
– Sewing cabinet – $25
– Table with leaf and Hutch, 4 chairs (Dining room set) – $450
John – 302-212-5413
– Antique Violin with Case and Bow – $350