WGMD Radio Flea Market 3-25-23

Anastasia – 732-259-5496

– Ham Radio – Kenwood TS-990S 200w dual, Great condition, all original – $6000

Mike – 443-365-1458

– New Klauss Rocking recliner – $385

Beau – 302-684-4886

– 200 year old dining room set – Make offer

Nick – 302-228-8018

– Tiffany light fixture – $100

– 2002 Jetta, 250000 miles – runs great – $2000

John – 302-226-5555

– 2 slice toaster – $10

– Yellow rotary phone – $15

Pat – 321-258-2738

– LOOKING FOR: A church band that needs a drummer

Mike – 302-535-1882

– Pfaltzgraff 12 piece china set Yorktown pattern – $150

– New – @ 80′ Corrugated drainpipe w/ 3 couplings / @30′ corrugated drainpipe with drainage holes & cloth cover silt guard – $65

Vicky – 302-645-2790

– Nordic Trak treadmill with floor mat – $550

– Rush Limbaugh T-shirt, mug and 2 books – $75 for all

– Annie doll, mint in box, mug and framed poster – $75

Susan – 302-396-8508

– Dr. Scholls, 8w, slip-on shoes – $15

– Eureka Imperial 840 Upright vacuum – $25

– Bissell Upright – $25

Bobby – 813-220-5858

– 2011 Nissan Frontier, 147000 miles, dent on bumper, 6sp on floor – $7000

Sam – 302-934-8851

– 1929 Willie Knight Model 70B,4 door – $9000

– 1936 GMC Pickup – $8000

Joe – 302-381-4821

– 5 new Bridgestone tires, 8R19.5 12 ply Heavy duty rims – $5000 for all

Leo – 302-448-0746

– 3 Kenmore water filters for fridge – $20 for all

– LOOKING FOR: Female dog medium-size to keep other dog company

Orvin – 302-236-2670

– Selling Eggs – $3 a dozen

John – 410-430-6319

– LOOKING FOR: VW Beetle before ’75

Joan – 302-567-2371

– Concept rowing odometer – $250

Nadine – 302-684-2610

– Set of 4 kitchen canisters – $12

– 2 Spaghetti canisters – $2 a piece