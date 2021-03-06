WGMD Radio Flea Market 3-6-21

Paul – 302-270-2833

– Motorcycle jacket red, white, blue leather. size small – $50

Ron – 609-790-4370

– 4 by 5 foot trailer, 2 year tag with spare – $325

– 16′ foot alum ladder – $70

– Man’s 26″ mountain bike – $80

Keith – 302-542-6074

– Astronomy tripod(s) – Negotiable

– Assorted furniture, including a recliner – Call for pics and questions

Remy – 410-726-0317

– Dozen WW1 and WW2 airplane models – $25+

Tim – 302-399-9409

– Hamilton Baldwin piano oak finish w/bench – $2000

Ron – 410-430-7882

– FREE crate furniture: sofa, loveseat, chair (cushions need to be recovered)

– Assorted tools – call for pricing

Doug – 302-542-9500

– 55 gallon plastic – $25

– 55 gallon metal – $30

– Brass finish chandelier w/5 glass globes – $20

– Compact tractor 4 by 4, front end loader, diesel, 3 cylinder – $7000

David – 302-858-5006

– Wilson black leather motorcycle jacket and chaps Adult XL – Best offer

Eric – 302-490-2542

– 3 pairs brick tongs – $10 apiece

– Pogo stick – $25

– Set of aluminum handrails for a 5-step concrete – $25