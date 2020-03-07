WGMD Radio Flea Market 3-7-20

Judy – 302-569-1060
– King size bed with oak frame and Serta Beauty Rest mattress – $500
– Double bed with regular frame – $300
– Power washer – KARCHER 3000psi – $100 obo
Bob – 443-324-6853
– Drive Sport Cruiser Wheelchair – used for only one week – $40 obo
Gary – 302-542-8002
– 50 inch Samsung HD TV with wall mount – $100
– 1998 Honda Civic – NEW paint – $2600
– 2002 Toyota Sienna Mini Van – $2600
Rod – 410-430-7882
– 4 brand new fence tighteners – $15 for all
– Bunch of fishing poles – ask for info
Kim – 410-404-5755
– Oak Curio cabinet with glass shelves – $175
– Brown China Cabinet – $275
Charles – 302-943-8748
– Large brown Recliner with storage in arms and usb ports – $75
Matthew – 302-841-1424
– Rigid 800 watts portable generator – $800
John – 302-228-9490
– Setra Vacuum – Deluxe Model # E130K – $750
Charlie – 302-233-0596
– Whirlpool washer and dryer – $300 for both