WGMD Radio Flea Market 4-16-22
Bill – 302-684-3882 / Joe – 302-339-1146
– Heavy duty automobile tow dolly with accessories – $650
Patty – 302-253-8030
– LOOKING FOR: Someone to do yard work in Felton – WILL PAY
George – 302-943-2792
– Ladder for small pickup – $60
– 1979 Whirlpool washing machine, runs good – $60
Leroy – 302-864-0997
– LOOKING FOR: Working push mower
Jim – 302-228-0655
– FREE: 3 big tractor tires
Brenda – 302-381-6193
– Pair of matching dressers w/ mirror by Lea, 6 drawer – 48″ x 18″ x 32″ – $130
3 drawer – 36″ x 18″ x 32″ – $100
– Silhouette blind, fits 80″ x 30″ door or window, sheer – $200
– Wooden screen door with hinges, 36″ x 80″ – $30
Doug – 302-542-9500
– 5ft King Kutter Bush Hog rotary cutter w/ 3 point hitch, good condition – $750
– Power Winch, 12v – $175
– Patio river stone blocks, 18×18 – $4 a piece
Eric – 302-470-6773
– Chicken coop or bunny den 2′ x 8′ and 2 foot high – $100
Rob – 302-567-8328
– Set of 4: Cragar Mac tires 2 = 14×9 / 2= 14×8, for Chevy – $200 for all OR best offer
Dawn – 484-764-1466
– Sweet 16 long arm sewing machine w/ table and bobbin winder – $4900
Susan – 302-396-8508
– Intex Queen size air mattress – NEW – $18
– Daniel Steele “Moral Compass” (Book) – $7
– Hoover vacuum with accessories – $20
Richard – 410-251-1893
– Serta heated hospital bed with remote – $500
– Chair Lift – $500
– Vermeer back hoe and trencher – $1500
Dale – 302-228-5984
– FREE: 40 gallon fish tank
Roger – 302-226-7599
– LOOKING FOR: Front wheel drive mulching mower
Melanie – 302-236-1841
– King size Tempurpedic bed with frame and brass head board – $2500
– Elliptical machine – $175
– Various porcelain dolls, “Gone with Wind” dolls – $400 each / all others between $50 and $100