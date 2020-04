WGMD Radio Flea Market 4-18-20

Jerry – 302-231-8242

– Whirlpool Washer and dryer Like New – Top of the line – $200

Matthew – 302-841-1424

– White Electric, flat top range and Dishwasher – $100

Mike – 302-436-4600

– 1997 Yamaha V Star, 8000 miles – $3000 obo

Buck – 301-758-9885

– Charbroil propane 5 burner grill – $110

– Eagle Bar sink stainless, 18″ deep, 60″ wide – $100

– 1989 Jeep Wrangler YJ model – $2900

Iris – 302-436-6184

– LOOKING FOR: Stand up or chest freezer

Bob – 302-519-7805

– Brunswick Electric trolling motor – LIKE NEW – $200

Paul – 302-236-0739

– LOOKING FOR: 6 – 4×8 sheets of plywood

Jim – 302-228-0655

– Wood pellet stove, Amaz-a-blaze – $100

Dean – 302-644-4472

– 3 commercial crab pots – $10 for all

– 3 Huffy bikes – $10 for all

– Boat anchor, 2 gallon outboard gas tank, battery cover – $10 for all