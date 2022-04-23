WGMD Radio Flea Market 4-23-22

April 23, 2022/Mari Lou

Bill – 302-684-3882 / Joe – 302-339-1146
– Heavy duty automobile tow dolly with accessories – $650

Pat – 321-258-2738
– La Savont hand-carved knick knack shelf – best offer
LOOKING FOR:  Cheap recliner

Jim – 302-229-2706
– LOOKING FOR:  “Have a heart” trap

Mark – 610-653-5702
Complete contents of high end furniture for all rooms:
– Baker armoire TV stand 42″w x 84″h – $500
– French provincial dining room set w/ 6 chairs and leaf – $600
– Brand new beige Lazboy – $200

Paula – 215-539-1645
– Computer bag – $5
– Glass Chandelier with candle lights – FREE
– Queen bed frame or two doubles – $10

Dean – 302-278-8816
– LOOKING FOR: 2000 or above Harley to take to South Dakota

Ray – 443-859-3330
– Craftsman jack stand for motorcycle – $100
– Corvette wheels for C5 Corvette – $250
– 325 sq ft taupe and brown carpet, brand new – $250

Bill – 302-684-4886
– 200 year old mahogany China cabinet filled with all types of dinnerware – best offer
– Records from the 40s – best offer

Charles – 302-943-8748
– 1 set of Goodyear Wrangler 265/65r 18″ – $150 ALL
– 1 set of General Altimax RT 235/55r 18″ – $150 ALL

 

